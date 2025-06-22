An Australian Guy Was Freeloading On His Netflix Account, So He Used A VPN To Kick Him Out And Then Reported Him

Freeloading on other people’s Netflix accounts is easier than it should be, as made clear by this man’s story.

Well, he dealt with the situation and called out Netflix.

Read the story and see what he did.

Netflix, you gotta get your act together on GMail addresses So. There’s this dude in Australia who keeps using a non-dotted form of my email to sign up for things. This last week it was Netflix.

It was getting a bit serious.

I was tempted to just say the hell with it, this is the guy who thought signing up for a questionable website with that address was a great idea too, but then he upped it by ordering a bunch of stuff and using the address for that.

Enough is enough.

K. I’m done. VPN’ed to Australia, logged in to Netflix, changed the password, closed his account, and disconnected the one device he was using. Maybe if it costs him something, he’ll get the idea. For the closure reason, I told Netflix “This account was opened using my email without my permission, and **** this guy.”

