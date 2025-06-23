June 23, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Apparently You Can Scan Barcodes On These Foods, Even Where You Don’t See A Barcode

by Ben Auxier

Fun fact, when barcodes were initially introduced as an inventory management efficiency system, they were decried by some groups as the Mark of the Beast, or some similarly terrifying harbinger of doom.

These days they’re so prosaic you wouldn’t give them a second thought – but what if I told you there were some you couldn’t even see?

I’m actually not the one telling you that – it’s TikTok user @beatsbycait:

“Real ones know almost all great value items have hidden barcodes,” reads the caption, presumably written by a real one.

They shine a light on some brown sugar.

Shred some taters.

Blast some singles.

And throw a party with the fiesta blend.

Apparently there are some competing technologies to the classic barcode these days.

Of course, if you’re equipment is out of date, good luck using the new stuff.

Some people working retail didn’t even know about this.

Like, REALLY didn’t know.

If you think about it, there are plenty of reasons a “scan-anywhere” solution would have a ton of benefits for any company working with tons of inventory.

But not being able to see the marks with the naked eye raises the question – am I A BARCODE TOO?!

