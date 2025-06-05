Autistic Child Destroys Mom’s Personal Belongings While The Grandparents Are Babysitting, But They’re Mad At Her Reaction To The Situation

A lot of parents rely on relatives like grandparents to babysit their children so that they can work.

What would you do if the grandparents were babysitting, and when you returned home, you realized that one of your children had destroyed multiple expensive items while you were gone? Would you be mad at the grandparents since they were left in charge, or would you be grateful for free babysitting and possibly consider locking up expensive items next time?

In today’s story, one grandfather doesn’t like the way his daughter reacted after he and his wife babysat for her.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happened.

AITAH for telling my daughter to be nice or find another babysitter Here’s the story. My daughter 35f is going through a rough divorce, her husband is a scumbag, left her for a “woman” he mt in Roblox, he quit his job the day she filed for divorce. Judge ordered him to pay all the bills, she has custody of the kids, a restraining order in the husband. He hasn’t been paying the bills and is going to court for contempt.

The husband is spending his money on himself instead of the kids.

Both the boys 7and 9 have autism, the 9 yr old is on the high end, the 7 year old is pretty severe. The husband didn’t send any gifts for Easter or the 9 year olds birthday yet he spent over $2100 this month alone on Roblox (his parents give him money). It’s a mess.

He and his wife babysit for their daughter a lot.

Here’s the problem, we watch the kids regularly, every Saturday while she works and several times a week we have to get them from school and watch them. I’m a disabled vet so it’s hard for me to watch them sometimes, it’s usually my 22 yr old son or my wife. So yesterday they split the day and we’re watching the kids. Didn’t seem to be any issues.

Something bad happened while they were babysitting.

My daughter calls us up at 10:30 at night screaming that the 7 yr old had destroyed her bedroom, broke a guitar and tore up several pictures etc. My daughter was yelling at my wife for 5 minutes till she hung up on her. Showed my wife zero grace. Btw the bedroom is upstairs in an old house and my wife has trouble with the stairs.

He doesn’t like his daughter yelling at his wife.

He was upstairs no more than 5 or 10 minutes before she realized and sent the older one to get him. Anyway my daughter is still yelling this morning and I was 1 step away from telling her to either be nice or find another babysitter. I don’t get out much due to my breathing issue but every weekend is ruined due to us having to babysit, a little appreciation would be nice. I’m ranting. Any advice for me. I’m at a loss here.

I understand why the daughter is upset. Maybe they need to be locked out of the upstairs rooms when the grandparents babysit.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His daughter needs to appreciate how much her parents are helping her.

She can always hire another babysitter.

Going through a tough time is not an excuse to abuse someone else.

This is definitely a stressful situation for the mom, kids and grandparents.

A locked bedroom door would’ve prevented this problem.

