June 6, 2025 at 2:48 am

Consumer Advocate Advises People To Avoid Amazon Prices And Support Local Companies Instead

by Ashley Ashbee

A lot of American folks are concerned about how tariffs may affect how they can afford things and TikToker @markla_branyan has some tips for making the most of your money when you buy goods.

“Stop what you’re doing right now and watch this video,” Marla says, passionately. “It’s going to save you time and money.”

“A lot of products on Amazon are coming from China,” she says, thus items coming from that country will priced higher.

Her first tip is that “I would recommend only buying products that you’re familiar with the price on… And products that you know are not from China.”

One issue with that tip is that even goods made in the United States may be made with parts from China, so that could also affect pricing of goods products made in America.

“These companies are jacking their prices up triple and quadruple to 10x cover the the tariff fee,” she says.

“Now is the time to support local businesses in your community.”

“I don’t want to see you paying more and I don’t want to see these prices staying there.”

Is buying local going to have an influence on that? She doesn’t offer a source for that theory, but shopping local when you can is always a good thing.

Amazon and tariffs vs. Tiktok and tariffs. It’s the same situation! #tariffs #tariff #amazon #usa #amazonshopping

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m not sure why she is so confident in her advice.

Maybe she knows something we don’t.

