Boss Insisted On A “Fit To Work” Certificate After Employee Recovered From Illness, So The Doctor Gave Them Three More Weeks Of Paid Leave

Workplace bureaucracy can backfire quickly when managers demand paperwork just for the sake of it.

What would you do if your boss insisted on a medical certificate to prove you were ready to return to work, even though you felt fine? Would you push back? Or would you comply and let your doctor’s orders do the talking?

In today’s story, one employee finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

Provide a medical certificate to prove that you are fit to work? Sure boss! So I was sick and had to be confined in a hospital for a week due to dengue fever and pneumonia. As my doctor is very eager for me to go home since there was a surge of COVID-19 at the hospital, I forgot to ask for a medical clearance proving that I was under his care for xx time. I informed my manager that I have been discharged from the hospital and will log in the next day. Being a new manager, he asked that I provide a medical certificate advising that I was admitted to the hospital for the xx period and can now resume work.

The boss should’ve just taken his word for it.

Since there is a surge of COVID-19 cases, my doctor only told me to take xx medicines and if there is a problem, to go back. Otherwise, stay home and do not go out. No other restrictions. I told my manager this, and that on my discharge papers, no date was provided. He insisted that I request a fit-to-work certificate even if I already told him I am good to go. Well, cue malicious compliance. You want me to provide a medical certificate? I called my doctor and requested a certificate. Guess what the doctor said? Fit to work on August 15…that’s 3 weeks of paid leave for me. Sorry, boss, you asked for a fit to work, and the doctor advised that I have to rest for another 2 weeks.

Yikes! The manager probably regretted that.

