Boss Stopped Paying Overtime For Milk Truck Drivers, So One Driver Parked His Truck On The Highway Until The Boss Changed His Mind

Some managers need a very clear reminder that employees will not work for free.

What would you do if your boss suddenly stopped paying overtime, even though your job required extra hours? Would you keep quietly working? Or would you find a way to force their hand?

In the following story, one truck driver deals with a company just like this and does not play games with them. Here’s what he did.

NO paid over time ? No worries I have a friend who drives milk tankers from farm to farm and then delivers the milk to a milk processing plant. He works under an award agreement with set pay conditions. They recently got a new manager and have been short-staffed, and each day they have done about two hours of overtime. Come payday, my friend asks the boss, “Where’s the overtime pay?” He gets the reply, “We don’t pay overtime anymore.”

The boss should’ve watched what he said.

My friend replies,” Sure, but remember I don’t work for free.” The next day, it comes knock-off time, and my friend is about an hour from the milk plant with a full load of milk. He pulls up the truck on the highway and calls his boss, and the conversation goes like this. Friend, “Hey boss, since you don’t pay overtime, I have left the truck at this location with the keys in it. See you tomorrow.” Boss, “What? You can’t do that.”

Luckily, he changed his mind real quick.

Friend, “Yeh, I can because you don’t pay overtime and I don’t work for free. So see you tomorrow,” he then hangs up. 30 seconds later, the boss says, “We will pay you the overtime plus what we owe you if you get back in the truck.” He says the new boss is much compliant these days.

Wow! That sounds like a pretty shady company.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

To sum it all up.

Here’s what this person would’ve said.

In most countries, it’s a crime.

As this person suggests, get it in writing.

That was some quick thinking!

He must’ve known the boss would respond like that because there’s no way he was leaving the milk on the side of the road!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.