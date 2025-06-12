Boss Wouldn’t Let Employees Track Changes, But Then One Intrepid Underling Decided It Was High Time To Make Some Big Changes Overall

Many of us have been in a workplace with unreasonable policies and bosses stuck in old school ways of doing things.

We don’t use track changes here! When I started working with a particular company, my boss, Wallace, absolutely hated using track changes, and he didn’t allow anyone to use them.

“We DO NOT use track changes here!!!” He told me proudly on my first day. This meant that we had to type and print everything, go next to him on his desk, and he would correct our work using any medium which was within reach: pencil, blue ink, purple ink, coal, a squid, whatever. This lead to infinite asterisks, up arrows, down arrows, speech bubbles, etc etc.

And countless misunderstandings and mistakes which wasted everyone’s time and basically frustrated everyone.

Some people raised it to higher ups but to no avail. I tried to convince him twice to use track changes by listing all the benefits etc. On the third try he snapped at me and shouted at me in front of everyone: “DIDN’T I TELL YOU THAT WE DON’T USE TRACK CHANGES HERE!!!!”

I remained standing up and loudly and calmly apologised in front of everyone and agreed with him that track changes are unnecessary and I will never ever ever use them again. Then, I picked up my faintest and messiest pen, and scribbled my answers, comments, and suggestions in reply to his feedback with something as close to a lovechild between wingdings and hieroglyphics as possible. On a 50 page urgent document. Using asterisks and PTOs, and everything I could think of.

I left the document on his desk while he was in a meeting and cheerfully went home. The next morning we found an email from Wallace, timed at 10:30pm, requesting us to start using track changes immediately.

At the end of that day, following my coworkers’ treatment, I understood why superheroes join the Avengers.

Sometimes, people just need an impetus to make (track) changes.

