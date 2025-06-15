Brother Changes Wedding Date So Guests Have To Skip A Week Of Work, But One Sibling Says That’s Not Possible

Weddings can sometimes bring out people’s true colors, and fights about when, where, and how a wedding is to be held can be a major source of conflict for families.

Sometimes, the people getting married are so focused on having their “perfect day” that they aren’t aware of how they might inconvenience others.

In today’s story, a person has reservations about attending their brother’s wedding after a last-minute schedule change would necessitate taking an entire week off work.

AITA about attending my brother’s wedding

My brother age 43 is getting married for the first time next year. The plan was for him to get married on a Saturday in the summer and a date was agreed upon by everyone.

Weekends are a common time for weddings. After all, that’s when people are more likely to be off work. (Well, except for people who work weddings.)

To save money, he and his fiancé decide to move the wedding up to a Thursday. In addition, he wants guests to arrive on Tuesday to have a three-day celebration. The location is 3.5 hours away from where he lives and six states away from me.

But weddings also take place on weekdays, and that appears to be what they have chosen.

I told him with the changes we’d still be there for the wedding on that Thursday, but we’d have to fly in on that Thursday morning to minimize impact on the work week. Apparently, that is not good enough because we need to be there on a Tuesday per his request.

Not everyone can just take a whole week off work.

Mind you, my brother did not attend our wedding years back which was on a Saturday just fifteen minutes away from his home. He decided to work overtime and not attend the wedding celebration.

To add insult to injury, this same brother skipped their wedding in order to work!

AITA regarding this wedding situation?

In the comments, people are appalled by the brother’s actions.

They may think they are saving money by changing the date, but their guests are going to lose out on a lot if they have to skip work.

Another person wonders if this was really the brother’s idea.

People seem to agree that the brother has no problem working when it’s convenient for him.

This commenter suggests that the OP ask the brother to cover their missed wages and see how they feel.

It’s a real financial burden, especially for a “destination” wedding. Not everyone has that kind of time off.

And, let’s not forget, the brother skipped the OP’s wedding.

That’s some real entitlement right there.

It’s good someone put their foot down.

