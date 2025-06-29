‘Like that has to be a lie, right?’ – Car Buyer Went To Multiple Dealerships To Find A Deal, But All Of Them Said They Weren’t Allowed to Negotiate

Buying a car, to me, is one of the most stressful imaginable things.

There’s so much to consider, so much paperwork, so much shopping around.

Plus, it’s nearly impossible to know what a good deal actually is.

All the worse when you encounter things like TikTok user @s.s.training did:

“Is it true that car salesmen are not allowed to negotiate on the prices of cars anymore? Because I went to four different car dealerships and all of them said they’re not allowed to negotiate, and I feel like that’s a lie. I feel like I maybe am just getting scammed because they looked at me and saw that I’m like a 20 something year old girl, and they’re like ‘yeah, we can totally get away with selling her this at market price.'”

“They said now everything is listed at like the lowest they can go, because everyone can like, compare to the prices online, I don’t know, like, the way they explained it seemed kind of believable, but I also just like don’t believe it at the same time.”

“Like you’re telling me we can’t just negotiate on car prices, like that just, like, doesn’t make any sense. None of them were willing to budge on the prices at all. Like literally at all. They were like ‘nope, sorry, no negotiating at all, I can’t even go ask a manager.’ Like that has to be a lie, right?”

@s.s.training Car salesman please tell me if I’m being lied to ♬ original sound – Sadie

Quick economics reminder: something is “worth” what one person is willing to pay and another is willing to take.

There’s no magical inherit number to a price.

Maybe play hardball?

Look at your financing options.

There’s gotta be a better way.

Good luck out there.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.