Clerk Paid $20 Out Of Pocket To Help Customer Buy Gas, But When The Man Only Pumped $5 And Demanded The Change, He Ended Up Getting Banned From The Store

Doing something kind for the wrong person can backfire fast.

So, what would you do if you spotted someone a little money out of pure generosity, only for them to demand even more, and escalate the situation to the police when you said no? Would you just give them what they want? Or would you stand your ground and let the truth play out?

In today’s story, a gas station employee deals with this exact situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

You can’t have the leftover change. The customer came in and attempted multiple times to purchase gas this morning, but his three cards were all declined. I was in a good mood, having won $200$ on last night’s Mega Millions, so I figured I’d spot him $20 for gas. He then went to the pump, pumped $5$, and came back inside to demand a change. C: Change from pump 3, please. Me: What? C: Change from pump 3, I only pumped $5.

The guy tried to take advantage of the situation.

Me: I offered you 20$ in gas l, wasn’t planning on giving you change. C: Let me speak to your ******* manager. Me: The manager is here Monday through Friday from 5 am to 8 pm. C: Give me his number. Me: Sorry, but the company doesn’t provide work phones, so I can’t give out his personal number.

He thought it was over until the police showed up.

C: Where’s your Corporate number? (He’s now yelling) Me: Outside on the door. Fast forward two hours, and the cops show up. The cop tells me someone said there was a cashier here who was refusing to return people’s change. I explained to the officer that I used my own money to help someone out, but wasn’t about to give them my change from the pump for gas I paid for.

After seeing the tapes, the office apologized and left.

The officer asked to see the tapes, so I called up the manager. He was irritated that he had to come in on his day off. About 20-30 minutes passed, the manager arrived and showed the officer the tapes. When they came out of the back office, the officer apologized to the manager and left. The manager then tells me that if the guy comes back to the store, refuse to sell to him and tell him he’s banned from the store. Guess it doesn’t pay to be nice.

Wow! Customers like that guy are the absolute worst.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this story.

This person suggests never handing out your own money.

Here’s someone who helps people sometimes.

As this person points out, something is wrong with that guy.

That about sums it up.

That takes a lot of nerve!

If someone is willing to help you pay for gas, then just accept the help and thank them!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.