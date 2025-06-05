Cops Came Looking For Her Cousin In $10M Fraud Case, So She Gave Them Her Aunt’s Number, But Now Her Mother Is Furious And Calling Her Disloyal

Family loyalty can only stretch so far before it snaps.

AITA for giving the cops my cousin’s contact details and yelling at my mom? I’m a 24F. My mom, who’s 50, has always been extremely close with her sister. Growing up, I always felt like she gave more love and attention to her sister and her kids than to me. It hurt, but I stayed quiet and focused on my own life. Thankfully, my dad has always been supportive and on my side. Recently, I found out that my cousin (who is the same age as me, my mom’s sister’s son) somehow used my permanent address on his government ID. I had no idea until the police showed up at my door asking for him.

They told me he’s been involved in a money laundering case worth over $10 million. His girlfriend and father were involved too. Apparently, they sold the same flat to multiple people. I was shocked and anxious, but I told the truth. I said he’s my cousin, he doesn’t live with me, and I didn’t know anything about this. They asked if I was in contact with him, and I said no. Then I gave them my aunt’s number and showed proof that I live alone. After confirming my statement, they left.

An hour later, my mom called me angrily, saying I was stupid for giving the cops the number and that I should’ve stalled them instead. She told me that family should stick together and called me ungrateful and stupid. I lost it. I told her she was being ridiculous and that I’m not going to protect anyone involved in a crime. I also said that if she lands in trouble because of this, I won’t help her. Then I blocked her number. Now, some extended family members are saying I overreacted and should’ve protected my cousin. My dad is supportive and said he’s going to talk to Mom. But I honestly feel like I did what anyone would do in my position to protect themselves. AITA?

