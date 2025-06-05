Customer Acted Like A Jerk, So This Pharmacist Made Him Wait A Long Time To Get His Prescription

Some people walk into a business and they think they own the place…

You see it time and time again…and it’s refreshing when someone who acts this way actually gets put in their place!

That’s what happened in this story from Reddit, and we think you’ll get a big kick out of it.

Read on and see what happened!

Entitled man refused to wait in line at the pharmacy and got what he deserved. “This is a story my friend told me that I thought fit in this sub nicely. A man walked into her pharmacy at 8:30, about 30 minutes before they closed for the day. There was a bit of a line inside and the drive-thru was backed up.

Come on, man!

Now, instead of getting in the back of the line like a normal person, he walked straight up to the counter and started saying that the pharmacy down the street sent him here and demanded that she fill his script before they close for the night. The pharmacist is annoyed but is polite, found his script in the computer and said if he gets in the pick-up line it’ll be ready by the time he gets to the front. The man insisted he doesn’t need to wait in line and went to stand off to the side with his arms crossed like a jerk.

It was time to teach him a lesson.

It had already been a long day shift with a never ending stream of annoying customers, so the pharmacist was fed up by this point. His script was only a package that needed a label slapped on it and to be put in a bag, so it was ready in 2 minutes, but instead of calling him over, she let it sit there. She let him stand there for about 15 minutes before she paged him over the PA and checked him out. Moral of the story, it costs nothing to be nice, but it costs about 15 minutes to be a jerk.”

Being rude has consequences.

Being impatient never does anyone any good…

