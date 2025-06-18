Customer Bought A Bag Of “Original” Doritos, But They Weren’t Ready To Discover What That Actually Meant

The official Doritos website lists 17 different flavors currently available, and that doesn’t include the countless limited time options they’ve tried out in the past.

It’s all gotten so out of hand that one has to wonder – where did all of this even start?

Enter a video from TikTok user @ggh.hope:

“Just a house of 20 year old girls who have only just found out…” reads the caption.

“…cool original Doritos are sour cream flavor.”

Sure enough, on the back it says “Full-on CRUNCH with an intense COOL ORIGINAL Sour Cream flavour.”

What the heck is going on here?

The people were very upset.

What does this mean? For all of us?

Brand stopped by, but did not help.

Don’t you try to gaslight us.

Boy oh boy am I confused and angry and also hungry.

