Customer Caused A Huge Scene Because She Was Overcharged By 10 Cents, So This Employee Called The Cops And Got Her Arrested

10k in Damages Over a 10 Cent Overcharge. “This happened a few years ago when I was working at a large upscale beauty supply. (Wigs/Weaves/etc). Our register was a bit old fashioned so we had to punch in some items by hand. Usually not a big deal, but definitely left some room for human error.

One day, a woman came in and my coworker pressed the wrong button and overcharged her by 10 cents. My coworker instantly realized what happened, and refunded her the money and gave her a few full size free samples. But upon hearing that her refund would take a few days to process the woman flew into a fit. At this point I being the manager came over and tried to smooth things over.

I offered her 10 cents directly from the register. (She refused, she wanted the money in her account immediately). At this point she was screaming loud enough the entire store pretty much stopped operating. The every customer in the store was focused on the drama. The customer wouldn’t leave, wouldn’t take a cash refund, and only wanted a direct deposit of 10 cents in her account immediately.

Then the lady starts screaming about how Chinese people are all thieves. I tell the lady I was born in Virginia, and she responds by telling me I came on a boat. At this point I see no possible peaceful resolution, so I leave her with the assistant manager and head to the back to call the cops. While I’m in the back I hear a sudden crashing sound followed by gasps.

I run back out to the front and see the woman has knocked over and entire cosmetics display breaking most of the products and damaging the display itself. While still screaming over 10 cents. She was dragged out of the store in by the police and we ended up suing (and winning) for around 10k in Damages.”

