Customer Found Out That The Restroom Facilities Are Limited, So He Threw a Tantrum Like a Toddler

When nature calls, you have no other choice but to use the nearest toilet.

If you were at a store and needed to use the restroom, you’d probably ask an employee where the restroom is located, and if you needed a key for the restroom, hopefully they’d give you a key. This shouldn’t be a big deal.

This man working at a store encountered a customer who asked for the key to their restroom. The urinal was out of order at that time, but the regular toilet bowl was available.

However, the customer wasn’t happy with this setup.

Check out the story below for all the details.

Only five year olds use the toilet. A gentleman and his wife came up to the counter. This was after several minutes of them wandering the store. “Excuse me, do you need a key to the restroom,” they asked. I replied, “Yes, you’ll need to see one of the managers.”

The customer who wanted to use the restroom was upset.

He stormed off angrily. Then, he came back up to the counter as I’m ringing up his wife. Now, he’s even more in a huff. “I don’t even know why it’s locked. It’s out of order anyway.” There was an out of order sign clearly hanging only on the urinal.

This man clarified that he could still use the regular toilet bowl.

“I’m sorry for the confusion sir. It’s only the urinal that’s out of order. The toilet is still able to be used.” I don’t want to use the other one like a five year old. (Storms off)

He couldn’t believe that the man doesn’t use the regular toilet at home.

Seriously? You don’t use the regular toilet at home? Only five year olds use the toilet in your family?

Maybe they have a urinal at home?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person makes a valid and honest point.

This person describes it as “fragile masculinity.”

Such a weird thing to be angry about, says this person.

This user finds the story funny.

Indeed! Short and straightforward.

You can’t be picky if you’re using someone else’s toilet.

