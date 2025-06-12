Customer Insisted On Paying With A $100 Bill, So This Employee Gave Them 75 $1 Bills In Change

The older I get, the more I try to make my life easier and less stressful.

Cut me off in traffic?

No problem!

Act like a jerk in the grocery store?

Hey, you do you!

But that’s just me…

Check out how a worker got some petty revenge on a customer who insisted on being difficult for no reason.

Little victories as a retail worker. “I work in a small store that commonly sells items as cheap as $10 and as expensive as $300+. I am not unfamiliar with handling big bills for a transaction and we can have some BIG cash days. Today was already slow before I showed up and almost no cash transactions. I didn’t have a single bill higher than a $5 in my drawer. My first customer comes in. This guy grabbed about $25 worth of small stuff and went to check out, pulling out a zip up wallet containing a single $100 and a few credit cards.

There was a problem…

Normally this wouldn’t be an issue. There’s enough traffic to makeup for it and eventually I’ll get the $20s to switch out the big bill. But not only was he my first customer of the night shift, the first half of the day was also painfully slow and we received no big bills. The days wasn’t expect to get busier either.

I try to get him to switch to a card to pay since we try to avoid doing big bundles of small bills as change. He wasn’t having it though. He wanted to use the $100 even after explaining my cash situation.

Well, you asked for it!

The look on his face as I pulled this batch of 100 $1s, watched me count $25, put that aside, then counted his $75 out.

Maybe he didn’t think I was serious, but I’m not wasting the few good $5’s when I have so so many $1s. Poor guy couldn’t even zip up his wallet. But I wasn’t heartless I did offer to give him a paper clip to hold the $1s together better.”

He had the chance to avoid this by paying with a card.

That wallet is gonna be pretty heavy!

