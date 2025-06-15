Customer Is Upset That He Can’t Return An Item And Get His Money Back, So He Steals From The Store And Gets Banned For Life

Working at a retail store can be really stressful when you have to deal with unreasonable customers.

Imagine working at a store where the store policy is that you don’t give refunds but you do give store credit. How would you handle customers who were upset about this policy?

In today’s story, the store employees have to deal with a customer who is really upset about this policy, but the customer ends up making the situation even worse for himself.

Let’s see what happens.

Kevin loses a hundred dollars because he stole some pennies Okay so for context, I worked at a popular gaming store for a while that did not do cash refunds. We warned people of this prior to purchasing stuff, after they purchased stuff, and even pointed it out in the receipt. Yet people would still come in and yell about getting their money back. Also it’s important to note that corporate said no, me and my coworkers were the minimum wage middle man, we didn’t have a say.

A customer came in wanting to return an item.

Anyways, a customer who I’ll call Kevin came into the store one day and immediately came off as aggressive. He was angry about something he bought and wanted his money back. My coworker explained the policy to him, showed him on the receipt, and told him that the best she could do was offer him in store credit which came out to be about $150 (the same amount he had paid for the item). He was not happy.

There was an even bigger problem.

He argued and yelled some more before I was pulled aside by another customer in the store who told me that she had witnessed Kevin shoving some Pokémon cards into his pockets. We aren’t allowed to confront theifs at my store (corporate policy) so we waited until he left before checking the cameras. He was in fact stealing our pokemon cards.

They have pretty expensive cards in their store.

Pokémon cards can get very expensive. We have cards in our store that are selling for up to $200 and on average, most of our cards are probably worth about $5. However, we separate the expensive cards from the “bulk”. Any card worth more than 75 cents is put behind our glass counter. That being said, most of the “bulk” cards we have are worth a single penny.

Now his store credit is worthless.

This man probably thought he could get some good cards from this. He did not. But he did get banned from all of our stores for stealing so he won’t be able to use the $150 in store credit he had. I would feel bad if he wasn’t a jerk. I hope his common Pokémon cards were worth it.

That’s wonderful how that worked out! In theory he could probably give the store credit to a friend though I assume.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s a crazy world we live in.

This person can’t help but think of Pokemon Go.

A European weighs in.

Here’s another crazy store about Pokemon cards.

This is a good point.

This person can relate to dealing with difficult customers.

That customer really messed up!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.