Customer Saw A Sign That Said An Item Was 30% Off, But Then Wouldn’t Listen To An Employee Trying To Tell Her That Now It Was Actually 50% Off

Working in retail means dealing with numerous people and situations every single day.

In this case, a retail worker was baffled that a customer wouldn’t listen to him while he was trying to tell her that she would have an even bigger discount on an item.

Read the story and see how he handled the situation like a champ.

“This says 30% off, so it’s 30% off, right?” “Actually, it’s 50%-” “No ‘actually!’ It says 30% off so it’s 30% off!” “…” Another tale from the game store. We’ve had a Clearance Sale for quite a while now with clearance collectible items (plushies, action figures, small toys, etc.) at 30% off, with signs posted as such.

So people were aware that there was a discount.

My boss made a small sign for a particular item, a big NERF gun, highlighting the deal. It’s normally $100, but the sign said, “$70 after discount!”

But wait, there’s more.

This happened on the day the sale changed to 50% off. I didn’t get around to changing the signs, but I let people know if they appeared interested in the clearance items.

It was supposed to be a pleasant surprise.

In comes a woman with her child. She walks around the store for a bit and notices the NERF gun. It piques her interest. I’m helping another customer as I see her study the sign my boss made (which is inaccurate at this point).

He was ready to give her the good news.

I finish with my customer and go up to her, and before I can get a word out, she says, “This is 30% off, right? This sign says so.” I should have chosen my words better when I responded to her (but that still doesn’t excuse her from lashing out). “Oh, actually, it’s not 30% off, it’s-“

But she was in battle mode.

She cuts me off. “What do you mean?! It says right here! $70! You have to honor that!” It’s really annoying when people misuse “honor” when it comes to retail, but it didn’t really matter, as I still hadn’t properly explained the change in the deal. “I’m sorry ma’am, let me explain-” “No, there’s no explanation needed. The sign says it’s 30% off so you have to sell it to me for 30% off.”

This could be a petty revenge story… But it is not.

Now, I know what most of you are thinking. I should just placate her and ring it up, and manually increase the price in the computer by $20. But I didn’t think she deserved that. Rather, she did deserve it, but I wasn’t going to be the one to cheat her out of twenty bucks.

He was just as persistent as she was. This was now a mental tug of war.

“Ma’am, I’m trying to explain something, can you please let me explain?” “Fine, but I still want it for 30% off.” “Okay. So the 30% off deal changed to-” “But it says right here!” “MA’AM. Please. Let me finish.”

He won.

She crosses her arms and stays silent, like whatever I’m going to say isn’t going to change anything. “The deal is now 50% off instead of 30% off. So it costs less than what is listed.” The look on her face was one of supreme embarrassment. She still ended up buying it, but was so embarrassed that she didn’t say anything else. Didn’t even respond when I asked if she had a rewards card (which she did, since I was the one who actually set her up). I wish people weren’t so impatient.

She was expecting the worst but had a surprise. This was an aggressively wholesome story.

