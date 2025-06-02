Customer Tipped One Dollar On A Big Pizza Order, So This Delivery Driver Made Sure They Got a Sticky Surprise

I’m kind of torn about this story…

As someone who used to work in restaurants, I remember when people used to place big orders right before closing time and how annoying it was.

On the other hand, opening closing are hours are there for a reason, right?

But enough about me!

Enjoy this story from Reddit about a pizza delivery person who decided to get some petty revenge against a customer.

Passive aggressive pizza man vs. customers who ordered 5 mins before closing. “I work nights delivering pizza like any other good American. Occasionally the shifts are closing shifts (store closes at midnight) like it was a couple months ago. About 30 minutes before closing we get an order from a regular customer, leaves me a generous tip, all is fine. I’m headed back to the store with about 10 more minutes remaining, and almost everything is already done, then I’ll be able to get out on time or a little early.

Ugh!

I walk back into the store to hear the dreaded ‘beep’ alert telling us an order is placed from online. I see the time is 11:55 pm. Sometimes this happens, I’ll never be used to it, and usually it’s not a big deal. This time though, I saw what the order was, it was 5 large pizzas (all different), 2 family meals, and 4 two-liter bottles of soda. I check the order ticket and saw it came out to $80 dollars for them. By the time we prepare the order it’s already 10 or 15 minutes after closing time. It’s a lot of food and drinks so my coworker helps me bring it to my car. I see the receipt that they tipped in advance with their card and guess how much they left me?

How lame!

Well if you guessed a pretty good amount you’re wrong. They left one dollar as a tip. One dollar, uno dinero, one Washington. So because they tipped $1 dollar on an $80 dollar order 5 minutes before the store closes, they are going to be treated that way by me. At that low of an amount you may as well keep it for yourself. because that’s more of a joke than a nice reward for the worker. Be grateful that they tipped? No, **** off. Now I’m not that much of an jerk, I would never purposefully mess up anybody’s order or illegally tamper with their food in anyway. That’s just wrong, I think about how these people placed an order a few minutes before the closing of a store. I hope the insight to think that it’s wrong of them to do, and that ehh, maybe we shouldn’t . I thought about how this will set us back about 45 minutes because of the extra work and working backwards. Okay now here’s the juicy part of the story!

There was one thing they could do…

So driving to their place I was upset I couldn’t do anything about it. I had my hand on their two liter and the light bulb turned on above my head. We all know that if we drop a soda that it’s going to fizz up like crazy when opened and be flat once it is opened. I took their two liter I had in my hand and gave it a few good strong shakes, I do the same thing to their other sodas and I even threw it on the floor of my car. Before going to their door I wait for the noticeable bubbles to go away and I carry their full load in one trip to their door. I knew in advance they wouldn’t give me a penny more as a tip. I was 100% correct about that. At the door they did not mention at all that they were sorry for ordering so late or anything like that whatsoever. As an added bonus when handing one of their two liter sodas to them I ‘accidentally’ dropped one before handing it to them, they didn’t think anything of it. I got the rest of their order to them and was on my way. These guys were being loud so as I started driving away I was really hoping to hear the reaction of them opening one of the sodas which was shaken but that will only exist in my imagination.

It must’ve been glorious!

I imagine them screeching as compressed gases from the soda shoot sticky, syrupy soda all over them, their faces, their kitchen and everywhere else. I imagine it to be played in slow motion with classical music playing in the background like in the movies. I wish I could have seen it happen. But I imagine it was a moment which I would have found wonderful. This would have been avoidable if they ordered at a normal time. Quite petty/passive aggressive if you ask me.”

This is your daily reminder to tip well…or else…

Think about the employees, y’all!

