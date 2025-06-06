Customer Tried To Scam A Grocery Store Worker, But They Made Sure He Didn’t Get The Money He Was Expecting

There’s no doubt about it, friends…

Scummy thief “customer” comes in for a “refund.” “Setting: Grocery store. Me: Customer service desk worker Him: thief who thought he was SUPER smart. Now, on to the story. This guy was hanging around the front door and came in to shop after I had punched in for the day. He had been shopping and then walked out and hung out by the door some more. He then would come back inside and walk around.

He was sketchy…

The guy looked like Aaron Paul on drugs so we were watching him from where we were. He came back inside with his purchases and said he needed to return the stuff because his ride wasn’t coming and he needed to take an Uber and couldn’t take the stuff with him. He pulls out some receipt he had and starts unloading the stuff on to the desk. I checked the date and time on the receipt and it was from today.

Sorry, dude…

I scan the receipt and started scanning his stuff. I get to the end and told him the total that would be refunded and hit Process. The papers started to print out and he held out his hand, thinking he was getting cash, and instead I drop a credit slip into his hand. The look on his face was priceless. My coworker had searched through the receipt records and found out that he had purchased the stuff with his EBT card and tried to return it for cash with a receipt he dug out of the trash. They pulled video and saw some older ladies throw the receipt in the trash and saw him pick it out and went and purchased the stuff on that receipt with his EBT card. We lost the money from the stuff he bought and someone got some free stuff but he hasn’t been back since.”

