Customer Was Rude To This Grocery Delivery Driver, So They Didn’t Let Them Have Items They Thought They’d Get For Free

I got my revenge by doing nothing. “Along with my university studies, I have been working as a grocery delivery driver for the past year and I encounter my fair share of rude customers. I don’t always get a chance to get back at them, especially as I want to keep my job, but I have had a couple of opportunities recently. I arrive at a large house (it had a swimming pool and separate lake) and I ring the doorbell. Can see kids inside looking at me but the lady takes about 2 minutes to answer the door (not the end of the world as sometimes they may be using the toilet or something, but is frustrating as a worker pushed for time).

However, when I finally get to greet the lady as she opens the door, she ignores me and every time I speak to her she says nothing. It is clear she has no respect for me as a lowly supermarket employee (interestingly, this is common with some rich customers, but when I mention I study at university, their demeanor completely changes and they are suddenly friendly and have time for me). Anyway, I deliver their last tray of shopping and politely bid farewell. As I walk to the van I notice the lights on their parked car are on. I stop and am about to say something, but of course I decide to say nothing and walk off smiling.

I’m delivering to a regular customer who likes to complain. Our company policy is to refund any items that the customer is unhappy with at the door, but usually we let the customer keep the item after the refund anyway (the logic being if one customer is unhappy with it, then other customers will be unhappy too and the company will have to pay to dispose of it when no one buys it). This customer had clearly figured out if they complain they get to keep the item but get it for free too. As long as they aren’t being rude, usually I go along with it.

Although on this occasion, the customer decides to start insulting me and the other staff for giving them “moldy raspberries” and “bruised bananas”. Apparently we are all stupid and incompetent. Using my eyes I can see their fruit is absolutely fine, but I am happy to give them a refund. I ask the customer to give them to me so I can scan them and process the refund. Once they are refunded, I make eye contact and say enjoy your shopping and they put their hand out to take their refunds back. I turn around and head back to the van with their refunds to take back to store. They obviously instantly realized what I’d done but they didn’t say anything. Next time I delivered there they were polite and didn’t ask for a refund.”

