Dad Plans Wedding On Late Wife’s Birthday To Save Money, But His Daughter Can’t Handle The Disrespect
Grief doesn’t come with an expiration date—unless you’re this dad, who thinks three years is plenty of time to “move on.”
When he books his new wedding on the same day his late wife used to blow out candles, his daughter decides she won’t be attending.
Now he’s furious, and she’s wondering if she crossed a line by sitting this one out.
Check out the details below and pick a side.
AITAH for not attending my Dad’s Wedding because he scheduled it on my late mom’s birthday?
My (23F) dad (49M) is getting remarried.
She’s nice enough, they’ve been together for a couple years now, I have no beef with her or my dad.
But he decided to have the wedding on may 17th, which is my mom’s birthday.
My mom passed away 3 years ago.
She and my dad were together for 25 years.
It wasn’t a messy divorce or anything. She literally died of cancer.
It was really awful.
Cue the tears…
Ever since then, me and my younger brother (17M) always do something small on her birthday.
We light a candle, go to the lake she loved, just quiet stuff.
It’s like the one day a year that really hurts, yk?
I told my dad when he first brought up the date. “Hey, that’s mom’s birthday.”
He said yeah. But the venue was cheaper and “she wouldn’t have wanted us to mope forever.”
He said it was just a date.
I didn’t make a huge deal out of it, i just… didn’t go.
My brother didn’t either.
We spent the day like we always do.
My dad texted once asking “u seriously not coming?’ and I didn’t reply.
Oh man.
Now he’s furious saying I disrespected his new wife, made a scene by not showing up, and “need to move on.”
AITAH?
Dad chose a date that hurt—then blamed his daughter for feeling it.
What’s Reddit think about that?
We bet you can figure it out.
This person has a cold comeback (NTA, BTW).
This person says Dad was basically asking for it.
And this person gives a nice alternative to make amends…but it was still the right choice.
Cheaper venue…pricier fallout.
I hope they can all move past this.
