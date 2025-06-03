Daughter Said She Could Help Watch Some Pets While Her Parents Were On Vacation, But Her Stepmom Lied About It To Make Her Look Bad

Helping your family is a nice thing to do when you are able, but you aren’t obligated to do everything that they ask.

AITAH for refusing to watch my parent‘s pets while they’re on vacation? This may sound harsher than it really is but I really want to know if my feelings are justified or if I’m just being a jerk. I might start off by saying that I don’t live at home anymore. I moved out last June after a heated argument with my stepmother and stayed with my aunt until I started Uni in October. I now live about a 45 minute drive away from my parents house. Our relationship has improved since I moved but it is still pretty rocky especially due to unresolved conflicts in the past that keep coming up again. I tried to talk it through it just turned into a screaming match.

I have two younger siblings, brother aged 4 and sister aged 1 (I’m 20, my dad was young when I came around haha), but it’s safe to say they are the main reason why I’m still trying to visit regularly. They also have a dog and my stepmother also has two horses in the yard. Now to the current issue. Leading to the argument I had a good relationship phase with my stepmom where we were able to talk like normal people would. That was until she asked me for a favor I couldn’t do and now she’s mad at me again. Yippie.

About a month ago she asked me if I was free at the end of June and I said ˋI don’t know, what do you want?‘ and she said “nothing.” This was my first hunch. Two weeks ago she asked me if I’d be able to check up on the pets for 1 and a half weeks in that time. Everyday while I’m at uni about an hour away. They want me to drive over to their house everyday to feed the animals and walk the dog. The drive alone takes me over an hour and I have evening classes to attend to. Every day.

Have they considered fuel prices? “Oh what did you think, growing up is hard, everything is expensive.” Shut up, my job doesn’t pay me enough for that. Refueling twice a month is already expensive enough. But since I’m not a total jerk I came up with a compromise since their departure falls on two weekends, I could watch them on the weekends, but I can’t watch them those five workdays since I’m busy. Instead of taking that, my stepmother twisted my words to a “no” and told my dad and others.

That is such a jerk move in my opinion, since I didn’t say no, but she made me up to be evil. She also said some things how oh she would be able to manage the pets, the household and kids etc but I couldn’t even do her a favor when I have it so much easier than her. Girl. Having pets and children was your decision, not mine so stop comparing your false perfection to my sorry life. Thanks to my younger cousin who eavesdropped, bless her heart, I caught up on that and confronted my dad about it. He doesn’t care. First he defended her, saying that after all they’ve done for me this would be just a little favor in return and that was too much to ask. I NEVER EVEN SAID NO. And I told him that and he just said “oh but why do we have to argue about that now, I’ll just take you up on your offer.” Wow.

I haven’t talked to them since, because I’m still salty about it and kinda disappointed in my dad for never sticking up for me. Also I wanted to vent here and ask for strangers opinions since I don’t wanna bother my friends lol. So, AITAH?

