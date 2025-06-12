Disgruntled Roommates Tried To Change The Rent Agreement After Moving In, But One Renter Refused To Pay More Than Her Original Share

Splitting rent among roommates can get complicated when expectations aren’t clearly shared.

One renter thought they had a fair agreement, but when their original rent plan was suddenly questioned, she found herself stuck in the middle of a tense financial standoff.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not agreeing to change our rent split a month after moving in? I just started renting this two-bedroom apartment with two roommates a few minutes away from my college campus. Me and one roommate (Tara) are splitting the master bedroom and bathroom, while the other roommate (Sasha) has her own bedroom and bathroom.

The roommates had worked out an agreement that everyone had initially agreed to.

Our original agreement, which I had discussed at length with Sasha, was that she would pay half the rent, while me and Tara would split the other half. Tara, for some reason, didn’t pay attention to any of this and suggests splitting the rent 30%, 30%, 40% now—a month after me and Sasha have moved in. I basically said no, I’m not comfortable paying more than 25%, which we originally agreed on.

This sowed even more discord among them.

Sasha is very upset, saying that after reanalyzing, she doesn’t think paying half the rent is fair to her despite having her own room and bathroom.

She’s making me feel like a heartless AH, but I agreed on paying 25% from the start, and I don’t feel comfortable asking my parents (who struggle financially) for more than what I originally told them. AITA?

It’s not her fault that the roommates started rethinking things too late.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

Fairness aside, a deal is a deal.

These roommates will have lots of compromises ahead of them in the pursuit of fairness.

There will be time to renegotiate eventually, but not right now.

It also comes down to the utilities.

Fair doesn’t always mean equal.

