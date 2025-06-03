DJ Blames Friend For Damaging His Equipment, So They Part Ways. Years Later The Friend Gets Revenge.

Imagine having a friend who suddenly turns on you and blames you for something you didn’t do. Would you stay friends with them, or would you walk away from the friendship?

I wasn’t even there A bit of backstory. So back in 1998 I worked for a shop that sold computer parts and built them at a time when home PC’s were just starting out. We had a customer who joined our shops club (basically a LAN party on weekends where we got drunk) Over the course of 12 months this customer wormed his way into our lives, paying for stuff, giving stuff away etc giving none tech advice to other customers. I had the misfortune of building him his Pc.

This customer was also a DJ.

In 1999 I quit the shop and got a proper job but by then I was sorta friends with this guy and so on my weekends I’d help DJ with him. Another backstory, before I met him he’d had an accident as a small child and they did something so he can no longer have kids. He sued the NHS (U.K. national healths service) and was awarded a large sum of cash in payout. With it he bought a house, car and then van, got married and also bought mobile DJ equipment. He also used to tell anyone he met about his trouble and I mean anyone, if he ever met one of you guys he’d tell you and your friends about it.

They almost got into an accident.

One night after doing a gig, he “carefully” packed his van while i chatted to the club owner who then gave this guy our payment. On the way home a car pulled out on us and the van brakes hard, sending one of the light strips shooting forwards and breaking some of the bulbs 💡 at £25 a bulb back then they were expensive. Well he shouted at me told me to get lost, I’d packed the van etc was useless. Told him to take me back to his so I could get my bike and he’d never see me again.

This guy popped into his life again years later.

Apparently he claimed I’d stolen off him and demanded money etc none of which was true. Over the months he harassed my parents and came to the supermarket where I worked and tried to get me the sack. Fast forward to the year 2003 and who should start working at my new job but this same guy. Lol he told everyone about his trouble, customers and colleagues sometimes two or three times and tried to be everyone’s friend (except me). One night he told the same colleague about his troubles for the fifth time to which they started fighting and he was given the sack for it.

He finally decided to get revenge on this annoying guy.

In 2004 I met my girlfriend but I had a holiday planned. I was off to Jersey for a week. Now for the petty revenge. Before I left I asked a friend to help me with something and gave him this guys address. A week goes by and I’ve enjoyed my time away, gets back to Britain and a text. “It’s done”

This was some pretty severe revenge.

A few days later another friend of mine gets in contact with me, who also knew my old DJ friend, apparently he wasn’t happy with me. I replied “no idea what your talking about” I find out that I had apparently poured paint stripper all over his car and shredded the tyres and also damaged his house front door and garage.

But he had an alibi.

“When did this happen?” Oh the week I was in jersey with proof I was there because I still had receipts from stuff I’d bought and also used my cards etc. I chatted to my friend who had done the deed for me and he verified what he’d done. Anyways this dj friend stopped harassing me after that and it turns out over the years he’s no longer married (think his wife got fed up with him) and he no longer lives in my town.

