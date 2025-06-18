June 18, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Don’t Trust The Phone Chargers People Leave At Your Place, Because They Could Be Sophisticated Cybersecurity Traps

by Ben Auxier

@ohio_smokeshow in her car

TikTok/ohio_smokeshow

USB has made a lot of things way easier by generally giving us one type of connection for everything.

Unfortunately, with ubiquity comes the opportunity to hide in plain sight, which is what some scammers do with USB devices.

Here’s one warning from TikTok user @ohio_smokeshow:

@ohio_smokeshow in her car

TikTok/ohio_smokeshow

“Hey, kids, this is just a heads up, and I’m so ******* serious right now. So people are weird, and they do weird ****. And if you are a person who’s friendly with, uh,
people and like to have a little bit of fun on the weekends, make sure those people don’t leave a cell phone charger at your home, or a cell phone charging block, or any other device charging block, or the cord. Just don’t let them.”

@ohio_smokeshow in her car

TikTok/ohio_smokeshow

“If you’re not sure if I’m just crazy – I mean, I am crazy, but I assure you that a cell phone cord sometimes isn’t just a cell phone charging cord. And you should never let anybody come into your house and leave their cell phone charger.”

@ohio_smokeshow in her car

TikTok/ohio_smokeshow

“So if someone has come to your house and left their cell phone charger, you should throw it and the cord outside, take it out to your garbage outside immediately. Don’t ask questions.”

@ohio_smokeshow

♬ original sound – MansfieldSmokeshow

Of course, some people were being dumb about it.

2025 05 13 17 12 36 Dont Trust The Phone Chargers People Leave At Your Place, Because They Could Be Sophisticated Cybersecurity Traps

But there is a point – if it’s only being referred to obliquely.

2025 05 13 17 13 01 Dont Trust The Phone Chargers People Leave At Your Place, Because They Could Be Sophisticated Cybersecurity Traps

A little more specificity:

2025 05 13 17 13 16 Dont Trust The Phone Chargers People Leave At Your Place, Because They Could Be Sophisticated Cybersecurity Traps

Man vs Bear rears its head again.

2025 05 13 17 13 33 Dont Trust The Phone Chargers People Leave At Your Place, Because They Could Be Sophisticated Cybersecurity Traps

Be safe out there.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SCI/TECH, STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter