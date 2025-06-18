Don’t Trust The Phone Chargers People Leave At Your Place, Because They Could Be Sophisticated Cybersecurity Traps

USB has made a lot of things way easier by generally giving us one type of connection for everything.

Unfortunately, with ubiquity comes the opportunity to hide in plain sight, which is what some scammers do with USB devices.

Here’s one warning from TikTok user @ohio_smokeshow:

“Hey, kids, this is just a heads up, and I’m so ******* serious right now. So people are weird, and they do weird ****. And if you are a person who’s friendly with, uh,

people and like to have a little bit of fun on the weekends, make sure those people don’t leave a cell phone charger at your home, or a cell phone charging block, or any other device charging block, or the cord. Just don’t let them.”

“If you’re not sure if I’m just crazy – I mean, I am crazy, but I assure you that a cell phone cord sometimes isn’t just a cell phone charging cord. And you should never let anybody come into your house and leave their cell phone charger.”

“So if someone has come to your house and left their cell phone charger, you should throw it and the cord outside, take it out to your garbage outside immediately. Don’t ask questions.”

Of course, some people were being dumb about it.

But there is a point – if it’s only being referred to obliquely.

A little more specificity:

Man vs Bear rears its head again.

Be safe out there.

