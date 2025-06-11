Driver Cut Them Off, So They Drove Behind Him With Their LED Lights Shining Bright

If you drive like a jerk, you’re gonna pay the consequences!

Well, at least you will some of the time…

And it happened in this Reddit story, folks!

When one rude driver cut off another driver, the driver decided to teach the rude driver a lesson.

Get all the details below!

Petty little driving incident. “A couple nights ago I was getting home late from work and decided to stop at a McDonald’s by my house. There was some construction on one of the main roads and the lanes went from 2 to 1 with cones blocking it off. Some jerk decided he absolutely needed to be in front of me and almost hit my car just to cut me off.

What a nice guy!

I honked at him and he hit the brakes and started to block traffic while flipping me off. No idea what his problem was as I didn’t have any interaction with him prior to this. Well, I have custom LEDs in the grill of my truck that had been installed by someone else before I bought it. I turned on my brights and then the LEDs which hit his back windshield perfectly. He started to move forward so I shut them off but he was moving at a snail’s pace, brake-checking and swerved towards me every time I tried to pass. So I turned all my lights back on and made sure to stay the perfect distance behind him to ensure maximum annoyance. We were on a one way so there was no oncoming traffic and since he stopped, there wasn’t anyone else in front of him. Only he was getting it.

Well, what a coincidence!

Guess where he was headed…the same exact McDonald’s that I was going to. I pulled in right after him and shined my lights all the way through the drive thru. We were the only ones there and I turned my lights off before facing traffic coming out of the drive through. After he got his food, he waited for me and started trying to follow me with his brights. But he gave up after a couple minutes when he realized he wasn’t making a difference. It was especially satisfying that literally no one but him was getting flashed.”

That sounds like a really annoying driving experience for both of them.

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

He probably won’t cut anyone off again anytime soon!

