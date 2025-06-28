June 28, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Driver Was Pulling Up To The Gas Station To Refuel, But His Italian Car Said Absolutely Not

by Ben Auxier

Look, I’m not a car guy, and I’ll gladly admit the limits of my knowledge when it comes to all things automotive.

But some things should be obvious to all of us, right? Like, general accessibility stuff?

Apparently not. Check out this video from TikTok user @romo.reyes:

“I might be cooked. Car’s unlocked. The junk is still not opening. I got 40 miles to the tank. Yeah, I’m cooked, all right?”

“There’s no latch for the gas, so not gonna lie, I think I’m stranded here.”

“Someone said there’s, like, an emergency latch over here. I have no idea. I’m not emptying out my entire car in a gas station.”

“So, yeah, I might be cooked. So someone’s got solutions. Please comment.”

@romo.reyes

how do i get gas? #alfaromeo #alfaromeogiulia #fypシ #cartiktok #carguy #florida #bmw #carsontiktok #audi #mercedes #carcommunity #viral

♬ Bluest Flame – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

Man, if only you were holding a device with access to all information.

It’s pretty simple, dude.

You simply must.

Maybe the joke is on us.

Gotta sincerely hope this was trolling.

