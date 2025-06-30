June 30, 2025 at 4:48 pm

Driver Was Tired Of People Flashing Their High Beams At Them, So They Installed Lights On The Back To Get Even

by Ben Auxier

Three trucks on the highway at night

LED headlights are way too much now, we can all agree on that, right?

Like the brightness for power consumption is astounding, and they last a long time, that’s all good.

We’re just tired of being BLINDED. Like in this video from TikTok user @monster250f:

Three trucks on the highway at night

You can see up ahead someone is being tailgated.

Three trucks on the highway at night

And then they flash their big back lights right at the tailgater. Tail gator?

Three trucks on the highway at night

“Here comes the sun,” says the guy taking the footage.

Sorry😭 @daddy’s truck #nohashtag

Of course, there is the whole “law” thing.

And there are older methods.

Nothing gets people stirred up quite like driving.

Gotta consider the liability.

All joking aside, don’t be that guy who does dangerous nonsense because you’re mad at someone on the road.

It’s all fun and games until you’re on the side of the road.

