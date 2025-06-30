Driver Was Tired Of People Flashing Their High Beams At Them, So They Installed Lights On The Back To Get Even

LED headlights are way too much now, we can all agree on that, right?

Like the brightness for power consumption is astounding, and they last a long time, that’s all good.

We’re just tired of being BLINDED. Like in this video from TikTok user @monster250f:

You can see up ahead someone is being tailgated.

And then they flash their big back lights right at the tailgater. Tail gator?

“Here comes the sun,” says the guy taking the footage.

Of course, there is the whole “law” thing.

And there are older methods.

Nothing gets people stirred up quite like driving.

Gotta consider the liability.

All joking aside, don’t be that guy who does dangerous nonsense because you’re mad at someone on the road.

It’s all fun and games until you’re on the side of the road.

