An Employee Was Nice To A Customer, So They Made Sure To Give Them An Absolutely Glowing Review

Someone called corporate about me and a coworker. “Some background information; one of my coworkers (C) and I get along super well. Like, we’re the same person with similar senses of humor so when we work together the atmosphere is friendly and light. My manager tries to schedule us together because there’s a legitimate rise in sales when me and C are together My store is slow between holidays so I’m able to follow customers and help them one-on-one without having to worry about a line. One day this lady (N for nice) came in and you could tell she had money. She held herself confidently, smelled like leather and flowers, and had designer clothes, and she was beautiful. So I greet her and ask her if she needs any help. She says yes and me and C walk over to help her. We learned she’s buying for a retirement party and a work anniversary party so we help her pick stuff out based upon her color scheme.

I make small talk and learn her son is learning about noble gases and his favorite gas is sulfur hexafluoride (makes your voice deeper. Opposite of helium) and I reply, “my least favorite gas is my dad’s.” I know, it’s a dumb joke but everyone loved it. N was fairly short so she thanked us for helping her (I’m 6’0 he’s 6’4) and asked where the retirement and gag stuff is. I point it out and offer to keep her two carts of stuff in the front which she thanks me for. I stay up at the registers now because somehow a small line formed and I heard more chatting and laughing coming from C and N.

N comes up and cashes out. Nearly $450 worth of stuff! Our average purchase is around $30 so this was a godsend. I get to the end and scan a coupon (25% off entire purchase) and brings her total down about $120 and she almost hugs me she’s so happy (she would have but she couldn’t reach me lol). I offer to help her take everything to her car and C holds open the doors for us and she talks the whole time about how she’s doing all the errands today so she’s sorry if the truck is a little messy. I say it’s fine with a little laugh. Guys, I’m not a car person but this thing was huge. It was the same size as a pickup truck with a cool hatchback trunk! AND IT WAS SOOOOO CLEAN. I climbed in and played Tetris around dry cleaning and groceries. Like, I legitimately climbed in at least 4 feet into the trunk. She kept thanking me and complimenting me and C and asked for the number to corporate so she could compliment us. Unfortunately it’s not on the receipts and I don’t know it off the top of my head. She ended up Googling it herself and my district manager came in a few days later to thank us because the lady left a stunning compliment about us!”

