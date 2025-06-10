Entitled Woman Wanted Her Former Business Partner To Help Her Out After Her Company Went Into Crisis, But He Told Her He Doesn’t Owe Her Anything

Sometimes people can act so entitled that it’s insane!

AITAH for telling my former business partner I don’t care if her new startup fails, I’m only responsible for our old team? I used to run a tech consulting firm with my former partner, Claire. We worked together for years and built a solid team.

Things fell apart when I realized Claire had been planning to leave the company all along. She admitted she only stayed to gain experience and use our resources to prepare for launching her own startup. Once she had what she needed, she left, no warning, no real goodbye.

After she left, some of our key staff chose to stay with me. A few went with her. She got funding, started a new business, and remarried. A couple years later, things went downhill for her. Her new company flopped, her husband’s health declined, and she started struggling financially.

Meanwhile, our old team (now my full responsibility) was thriving. Recently, Claire reached out asking for help, not just for herself, but for her new company and the staff she brought on. She said I should care because we built something together once and they’re like family. I reminded her she used our firm to launch her own and left me to rebuild from scratch.

I told her I owe her nothing, and her team is not my concern only my current team is. She called me heartless. Her husband messaged me later, saying I was cold and ungrateful and hoped I’d be ashamed if my old colleagues ever learned how I turned my back on them. So, AITAH for saying I don’t care if her new company fails and that I’m only responsible for my own team now?

