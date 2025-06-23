Ex-Wife Tells Him To Get All Of His Stuff Out Of The Storage Unit, So He Took Something He Knew She Didn’t Want Him To

Divorce can be very messy and unpleasant, so if one ex has the opportunity to annoy the other ex, they’re likely to take it!

Ex Wife Told Me To Remove All My Stuff From Her Storage Unit. So I Did My ex wife and I split because she cheated. So our separation was quite tumultuous (she still hasn’t apologized for the act of cheating and still denies it even though I know beyond any reasonable doubt that she did). I was incredibly hurt at the time and I’ll admit I wasn’t acting my best. But I still tried to treat her fairly.

When she left we agreed that she would take over the payment on our car because she needed it for work. Our other car was totally paid off and I couldn’t afford the payment on the one that she drove. But I agreed to leave my name on the loan because her credit didn’t qualify (tbh I didn’t really have an alternative). I told her that she could keep it for as long as she made the payments. And that off she paid it off I would immediately sign her over the title. But if she started flaking on the payments I would have the car voluntarily repossessed. I also agreed to give her the washer and dryer on the condition that she take over the car payments. I had purchased the washer and dryer but had no use for them because I lived in an apartment at the time THIS IS IMPORTANT FOR LATER.

Well, we inevitably got into a disagreement over the parenting of our children (I can’t remember exactly what it was about tbh). And she randomly showed up with the car. Handed me the keys, and said “have fun figuring out how to make the payments” (she knew I couldn’t afford them). And then ended with a “and get all your stuff out of MY storage unit” (we hadn’t finished untangling the mess of items in our jointly owned storage unit, but she wanted it done immediately because she was mad).

So I did what she asked. I went over that day to get my stuff out of OUR storage unit. While I was in there I saw the washer and dryer sitting in the corner and immediately remembered that I had only given them to her on the condition that she pay off the car. So I took them. I had absolutely 0 need for them at the time. But she had very specifically wanted MY STUFF out of her storage unit. So who was I to argue?

She called me a day later screaming about it telling me that she had filed a police report. I just laughed knowing they wouldn’t do anything because it was my property. THE STORY GETS BETTER: As it turns out she was just angry and actually wanted the car back.

Well the day after she had dropped it off on me I got into a freak accident and totaled it (everyone was okay). So she ended up without a car and I never had to make a single payment on it. The universe wanted to maliciously comply with her demands.

