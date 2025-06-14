Expectant Mother Didn’t Want To Know The Gender Of Her Baby Until Birth, But Her Mother-In-Law Went Behind Her Back To Find Out And Told Everyone

When having a baby, you are the one who gets to decide on key things like names, finding out the gender, and much more.

What would you do if you didn’t want to know the gender before your little one was born, but your mother-in-law took the ultrasound pictures and found out, then told everyone?

That is what happened to the expecting mother in this story. Let’s see how she handled it.

AITAH for basically crashing out at my MIL over the gender of our baby?? So, I (26F) and my husband (32M), (married for 2 years, been together for 5), are expecting our first child. We are both thrilled and excited for our new arrival. I am not fussed on the gender of my baby, neither is my husband, we just want a healthy and happy baby. Thus, we have not found out the gender, rather we want a surprise, or at least I thought. I had a pretty good relationship with my MIL, thus, I have been updating her on my progress, giving her the ultrasound images, and so forth.

I’m about 8 Months in (Not long to go!!!), and my MIL has been dying to know the gender. Constantly asking if we have changed our mind, and time after time, my husband and I say our minds are set on a surprise. However, all this changed. Recently (we live in a small town), I had some mutual family friends approach me in the middle of the supermarket, and congratulate me and my husband on having a baby, and how exciting it is to have a little BOY.

First, I was taken aback and expressed we do not know the gender of the baby. Where the family friends reply that “Oh yes MIL NAME, told us it was a boy”. I didn’t say anything at the time, just smiled, and turned to my husband and kind of just went “You need to investigate this”.

He called his mother, asked for an explanation and she explained that she asked her friend, showed images of the ultrasound (works in the medical field/midwifery), and she confirmed it was a boy. My MIL HAS GONE AND TOLD EVERYONE. I am FURIOUS that I, THE MOTHER, is finding this out last, when i did not even want to know.

My husband questioned her, and was told that “I just wanted to know, and i couldn’t keep it to myself…” My husband cussed her out furiously explaining that it was not okay. I then grabbed the phone and HANDED it to her. Expressing my deep disappointment and anger and how I do NOT want to see her for a while. My husband completely shares and supports my anger, however, my two Sister in Laws, and Two brother in laws have called ME the AH, and expressed that “I shouldn’t talk to her like that…..she’s very upset about this…..you overreacted….its not even that bad….”

My husband completely supports me in this. But i find it strange that no family members have contacted him and called him the jerk. Maybe i did overreact. Would love any constructive feedback. So AITAH?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this outrageous story.

Yes, it would be so funny if it is a girl.

I agree, serious boundaries need to be put on the mother-in-law.

This commenter says she would be even more upset.

This person says the family should let her live in peace.

Yup, no more photos for MIL.

I wouldn’t blame mom if she cut the in-laws off entirely.

