Girl’s Grandmother Ate Her Chocolate Bunny After The Mom Insisted She Save It, And She Refused To Apologize

AITA for demanding an apology to my 3y.o. daughter from my mother? My husband bought a big chocolate bunny from Trader Joe’s for my 3-year-old daughter for Easter. She wanted to share it with my little sister (6 y.o) so she waited patiently like 2 weeks when we got to see her. We went over to my mom’s and the girls forgot to eat the bunny and we left it at my mom’s on accident. I called her 10 minutes after we had left and asked her to please save the rabbit for my daughter (we were going to be back soon) because she was so excited to share it with my sister.

My mom said fine, she’d save it, but that she (my mom) really wanted to eat it. Later that night she sends me a text asking me if she could eat it. I said no. Next day she texted me asking me if she could please eat it because she was craving something sweet. I said no please save because my daughter was really excited about it.

An hour later she texted me saying that she ate it anyways. We started arguing over the phone and somehow blamed me for her eating the chocolate. My daughter then proceeds to ask me about the chocolate and I told her there wasn’t any because her grandma had eaten it. She started crying and was really upset.

She told me she wanted to confront my mom about it and I told her that was fine, but to be kind and gentle when she did. I told my mom my daughter deserved an apology for her behavior and she said that “she’s just a kid” and they don’t get to decide anything or get apologies. She also said she didn’t do anything wrong, so she didn’t have anything to apologize for anyways.

So I basically told her not to reach out to us until she has a sincere apology for my daughter. It’s not about the chocolate bunny. It’s the fact that she didn’t give a damn about a simple favor I asked for, or a damn about her grand daughter’s feelings. Of course, she’s making it seem like I’m crazy and probably telling my family about how I’m a crazy and bitter person, what else is new? AITA?

Her mom was selfish and is now being unreasonable to the detriment of her own granddaughter.

She is acting more like a 3-year-old than the actual 3-year-old.

