Grandmother Wants To Change Her Will So Her House Goes To Her Granddaughter, But Her Granddaughter Doesn’t Want To Cause Family Drama By Helping Make The Changes

AITA if I allow my elderly grandmother to give me her house in her will? My grandmother is 88 years old and I am 30. Ive always had a close relationship with her, I lived with her for 2 years as a teenager when my parents threw me out. When her health took a turn in 2020 during the pandemic, I subsequently lived with her helping her out for another 2 years (with shopping, laundry, making meals, getting to appointments).

For the 3 years since then, I have worked in a different city but I still come home to my hometown 2/3 days per week, where I usually stay with her and carry out the same tasks as before whenever possible. In the last few months, she has started telling me she wants to get her will changed in order to give me her house. The will is currently arranged so that it is divided in 4, one quarter each to her 3 daughters (my mother and 2 aunties) and one quarter to be further divided in 6 between her 6 grandchildren. The only other person that has really bothered with my grandmother since her health deteriorated back in 2020 is my mother who has done a lot for her, the rest have kind of washed their hands of her.

My grandmother has repeatedly asked me to have a meeting with a solicitor arranged so that the will can be changed in order to give the entirety of her house to me. She says that she doesnt want anyone else to get the house as other family members either don’t need the money or no longer visit her. I have discussed what she has asked for with the rest of my family who have all said they want the will left the way it is and it isn’t for me to be “meddling” in something that I am not entitled to have an opinion on anyway. WIBTA for letting my grandmother change things?

I think that if the will were to be changed at this stage, it would cause WW3 within my family either now or after my grandmother is gone. Also, I know I have done a lot for my grandmother and I have helped prevent her from going into care, but I havent done this alone as my mother has also played a huge part in keeping her at home, so i could feel guilty about getting an entire house from any will whilst causing the rest of my family to resent both me and my grandmother’s decision. Any and all judgements are welcome….

