Grocery Store Customer Bought Some Frosting, But Then Found Out How Long It Had Been Expired. – ‘It tasted like plastic.’

Well, this is pretty gross!

A TikTokker named Sabrina posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the nasty experience she had after she bought an item from a grocery store.

Sabrina said, “So, we just made a box cake, Butter Pecan.”

She then showed viewers a can of Duncan Hines Creamy Vanilla Frosting and said, “We picked this up as well.”

Sabrina then showed viewers the finished cake she made, and, by outward appearances, it looks fine.

But it wasn’t…

She explained, “We’re trying the frosting, and it tasted like plastic.”

That’s when she realized that the can of frosting had been expired for more than four years.

Sabrina said, “So, I’m looking at it, and from what it says, that’s March of 2021. We just bought this, what, a couple of weeks ago? Why is there a product on the shelf that is best by 2021? It looks fine, but it tastes disgusting.”

She added, “I’m gonna take it back to the store. It’s four years old, and I ruined a cake.”

Here’s the video.

All you can really say about this is YUCK.

