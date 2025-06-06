Daughter Never Felt Cared For By Her Toxic Mom, So She Refuses To Be Her Mom’s Full Time Care Taker As An Adult

When parents get older, sometimes they need their children to step in and take care of them. Would you take care of your parents even if you never felt like they took care of you as a child?

This woman has never felt loved or cared for growing up, so now she refuses to be her mom’s care take even though her mom needs someone to take care of her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to be my mom’s caretaker? I’m 23, and I don’t want to take care of my 46-year-old mother. I know it sounds bad, but hear me out. My mom has been toxic my whole life. She’s been manipulative, controlling, and emotionally and financially abusive. Sometimes, she’s even physically abusive.

I moved back in with her to save money, but things went downhill fast. She mishandled money and stole from me. She didn’t pay the bills I gave her money for.

I was planning to leave when her health took a serious turn. She had knee surgery, then two strokes in one day. After that, she ended up in a coma. She had to have her leg amputated, and nearly died. It was a nightmare.

Somehow, she survived. She’s now in rehab, learning to walk with a prosthetic. She’s dealing with paralysis and worsening vision. I’m grateful she’s alive, but I’m emotionally and mentally exhausted.

She’ll be coming home soon and will need a lot of help. She’ll need help with bathing, changing, and general care. I feel guilty, but I can’t do it long-term. Living with her has taken a toll on my mental health. I feel stuck.

I plan to stay a little longer to help her adjust, but I can’t do this forever. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life taking care of someone because she never truly cared for me.

This is why there are people you can hire to help take care of those who need help taking care of themselves.

You reap what you sow.

