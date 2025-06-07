He Wanted To Do Something Nice For His Ex-Wife’s Birthday, But The Ex’s Boyfriend Doesn’t Think It’s A Good Idea

When a couple gets divorced, sometimes they never want to see each other again, but other times, they actually end up getting along pretty well when they’re able to live their own separate lives.

In today’s story, one man explains that he’s on good terms with his ex-wife and still sees her on a regular basis because of their kids. He wanted to do something nice for her birthday, but after talking to his ex’s boyfriend about it, he’s wondering if he was unaware of an unwritten rule.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for offering my ex wife and her bf a trip using my vacation points? AITA for offering my ex wife and her bf a weekend trip using my vacation points? I, 40m, and my soon to be wife, 39f, have a vacation package that we get X number of points for per year to use to travel to resorts. My soon to be mentioned we should send my ex wife, 44f, and her new bf, 45m, away for a weekend using our extra points. A little back story here, we all get along just fine.

He actually gets along really well with his ex.

Me and the ex have been divorced for a bit and get along great now that we are divorced. Everyone who knows us commends us on how well we co parent and how they wish they could get along with their exs as well as we do. Her bf was a friend of mine from back in the day and one of the best men I know. Very polite and a gentleman at all times. He is wonderful with my kids and overall is a good person.

He thought sending his ex on vacation would be a good gift.

With that all said, I have a lot of extra vacation points that will expire soon and with my ex wife’s birthday and mother’s day so close together we thought it would be a great idea to send her and her bf to a resort for a long weekend. She is a school teacher and school is almost out for the year so her schedule is about to be wide open. So I texted her bf and said what we would like to do for her and what we needed to do to make it work into his schedule. That way if he needed to take vacation days or whatever we could accommodate that before we booked it for her.

His ex’s boyfriend nixed the trip idea.

Well his response was not was I was expecting and he declined the offer entirely because ” I’m not real into taking a vacation on my girlfriends ex husband’s dime”. In my mind the trip was more for her to celebrate her birthday and mothers day at a resort for free not really about how he felt about it. Also it’s not going to cost me anything because the points are already paid for and they are just gonna expire. If anything I lose money by them not taking the trip.

He agreed to drop the trip gift idea.

Not trying to cause any issues I just said I understand and will think of something else to get her to celebrate those days. So AITA and did I cross an unwritten rule?

I can see both sides of this. It’s probably a blow to the ex’s boyfriend’s ego to have his girlfriend’s ex pay for his vacation, but it also sounds like it’s basically a free gift for OP.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He should’ve asked the boyfriend in person.

Or he could’ve talked to his ex instead.

It is an unusual offer.

Maybe he could use the points for something else.

It was a nice idea.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.