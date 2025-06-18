Guy Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer, So She Had To Be Blunt And Tell Him She’s Not Interested

Fact: some people have thick skulls and they have a hard time processing information.

And, in my humble opinion, it sounds like the guy in this story might be one of those people…

Was this woman wrong for how she treated this fella?

Read her story below, and see what you think.

AITA for blocking a guy who cried after I openly rejected him? “I ( F41) recently turned down a guy ( Phil, M57) who had been trying to flirt. We have nothing in common. I’m very dedicated to my kids and my career and spend 95% of my spare time trying to learn something new. He is very nice, but he has zero interest in anything that I like and that’s okay.

Oh, Phil…

We were friends until he confided in me about feeling lonely, being in an unwanted relationship, etc. I basically listened without giving opinions. He started texting at all hours. Not texting like an ordinary platonic friend, but asking about my life ( I didn’t answer). He gave me a box of chewing gum, texted “did you like the way that I give you attention?”. He texted every morning and every night. He also texted at midnight about 2x saying “ I’m thinking of you”. I left him on seen.

She put her foot down.

We used to chat at the nearby park where I go to exercise. This was before he started acting weird. When I get there, we wave to each other and go on about our business. He tried to invade my personal space and tried to linger while I was trying to jog.

I had to tell him to let me be. He waited until.i was done and tried to walk me to my car but I said I was going to make a call.

She doesn’t want to be his girlfriend.

He texted me about things that we have never discussed, like doing things together and saying “ if you are going to be my girlfriend, you need to do this or do that”. I told him that I wasn’t interested. Yesterday, I was enjoying my daily park visit and he showed up. For background, his showing up is normal because he uses that park. He immediately sat next to me but too close for my comfort. So I told him, please leave space between us. I told him that I’ve been feeling uncomfortable, that I don’t want to string him along and that if that’s the case, I can’t return his intentions.

This guy is clueless.

He said I was acting snobbish, got really upset and to make things even more unpleasant, welled up and his voice broke down. I apologized for making him feel bad but he kept pushing and crying at the same time. I walked away and blocked him after he sent me a voice message saying that I’m ungrateful and that I blew things out of proportion. AITA for openly rejecting him?”

This relationship is totally one sided. He wants to be her boyfriend, but she isn’t interested at all. It’s too bad if his feelings got hurt, but it is what it is.

Some people just can’t take a hint…

