He Cut In Front Of Two Kids, So When He Dropped A $100 They Left Him Alone Like He’d Asked

When I was around 15 or 16, a friend and I went to the local mall on the weekend to hang out and hit the arcade. After a bit we decided to get a drink at the food court. While we were standing in line an older man, late 30s or early 40s, looking like he just got out of the gym, decided to cut in the line in front of us.

The line was fairly long at this point, around 10 deep (they had the best lemonade in the mall). I tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Sir, we’re in line here.” He shot us a look and turned back around, pretty much ignoring that we were there. When he got nearer to the register he reached into his pocket to take out his wallet. As he did so a wad of cash fell onto the floor unnoticed by him. As rude as he was, I was raised to be courteous and respectful. I picked up the cash and said, “Excuse me, sir.” He replied, without even turning to look at me, “Shut up and leave me alone.” I turned back to look at the older gentleman behind us who just smiled and shrugged. So I placed the cash in my pocket. When it was time for him to pay, he opened his wallet to discover that there was no cash in it. He quickly turned and scanned the floor. When he didn’t find the money he asked us if we’d seen him drop it.

My friend said, “Can’t help you. We were told to shut up and leave you alone.” He was a bit spicy; he ranted; but in the end he walked away without his money. Turned out there was $147 in there, a nice haul for a broke kid in the early nineties. Another time when I was just a little older I had gone to Wally World. I purchased something fairly inexpensive and paid the cashier. She handed me back around $87 bucks in change. I said “Ma’am, I think you gave me the wrong change.” She looked at it and told me that she had it right. I responded, “But ma’am…” She cut me off, spitting mad, and went into a rant about how she was very good at math. I let her finish and simply said “Ok, sorry to bother you ma’am.” I then took my leave. I wonder how she felt about her math skills when she counted her drawer after her shift. What I was trying to tell her was that I had paid with a twenty, not a Benjamin.

