He Gave His Friend A Generous Repayment Plan For The PS5 He Sold Her, But She Took Advantage And Never Ended Up Paying Him A Single Cent

Making financial deals with friends can get complicated fast.

He thought selling his PS5 to a friend on a pay-later basis would be easy, but when months passed and the payments never came, he now found himself in quite an uncomfortable situation.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I took back a console I “sold” to a friend I (21M) “sold” my friend (22F) a PS5 at the start of the year, after upgrading to the Pro, for a cheap price so that we could game together.

He knew she wasn’t rolling in cash, but was willing to trust her.

She didn’t have the money at the time, but I told her she could pay me back in installments whenever she could.

Unfortunately, that trust was slowly getting broken.

But we’re now heading into June and I haven’t received a penny for it (despite asking when I could expect to get a wee bit for it a few times now).

Things are about to get even more complicated in her life, which could end up delaying the payment even further.

She is now possibly expecting, and I know that I will never see that money if her pregnancy tests come back positive.

He goes back and forth with what he should do next.

So I’m wondering if I would be the AH if I took back the console to sell properly next time I see her. I’ve spoken to a few mutual friends and they’ve all told me I probably should take it back, but I know I’d feel guilty doing so.

Ultimately, though, he needs the money.

I need that money, as a current gen console is not cheap and I wasn’t looking to just give it away. WIBTA?

He may have offered her a flexible payment plan, but he wasn’t about to offer her a get-out-of-jail-free card.

This user offers a potential script that’s firm, but still polite.

This commenter also thinks there are plenty of ways to hold his ground while still saving face.

He’s definitely not in the wrong for expecting a friend to follow through with her word.

A deal is a deal and his friend should understand that.

He tried to offer his friend generosity, but generosity should never mean letting yourself get taken advantage of.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.