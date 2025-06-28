He Had To Deal With A Worker With Anger Issues, So He Got Even By Waking Him To Annoying Sounds Up Every Night

Ah, the power of technology.

If you had to work with someone with anger issues, would you simply deal with it, or would you find a way to get payback?

Read how one Redditor’s co-worker solves a behavioral issue with some timely phone calls.

See the story below to find out how it all goes down.

Never abuse your tech support guy A few years before Caller ID was available, I was working at a company that made super-fast modems. These were seriously expensive, and our customers were all large corporations and organizations who always wanted the highest speeds available.

And, sometimes, that came with attitude…

One customer’s IT guy had serious anger issues and always called in yelling his lungs out whenever he encountered a problem.

Customers were always assigned to specific engineers, so poor old Ted had to deal with him every time. One day, over lunch, I asked him if he’d heard from Major Decibels (our nickname for the jerk), and he started laughing.

But this IT guy had his revenge on lock.

Turns out he’d programmed one of his own test modems to call the guy’s home number at 2, 3, and 4AM every night. Decibels answered the phone to the annoying squeal of a modem trying to handshake.

Ted even reduced the connection speed to the standard at the time, so the victim wouldn’t recognize our product’s quite distinctive handshake sounds.

And the worst part? This guy’s shift was on call.

The IT guy was on 24/7 call, which Ted knew, so unplugging the phone wasn’t an option. This went on for about a month until the guy changed his number. I was in total awe of this calculated vengeance.

What does Reddit think of this genius revenge? Let’s check out the comments to see what people are saying.

The tech heads had a few things to say.

They even had some inside industry jokes.

Others noted the revenge seemed harsh — yet, good.

And finally, one Redditor seemed conflicted.

This is genius revenge — but not sure the guy deserved all those sleepless nights.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.