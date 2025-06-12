He Has To Sleep On An Air Mattress At His Dad’s House, So He Decided To Leave Earlier Than Planned Even Though His Grandparents Were Visiting

Parents, it’s important to make a comfortable space for your kids.

AITA for leaving my dad’s house a day early I (17M) have divorced parents. They have shared custody over me. About a year ago, my stepmom and my dad did something. They decided to turn my bedroom into a guest bedroom. They didn’t ask me first. So, whenever there are guests over, I sleep on an air mattress.

So, my paternal grandparents were coming over for the week. And my dad asked if I’d leave my mom’s so I could come over for a few days, and we could get to spend time together.

The thing is, I’d never done the air mattress situation on a school week, especially during exam week. Normally, I would not get good sleep on the air mattress. I agreed to come over for 2 nights to spend time with them.

So, it’s night 1. And as expected, I did not sleep very well. I was tossing and turning most of the night. I generally felt uncomfortable being on the floor in the basement.

As I woke up, I went to make my lunch and such. I’ve come to see that there was nothing to use to make lunch. So, I decided to just not pack anything. Of course, during school, I’m exhausted and hungry.

I decided that I would spend the rest of that afternoon with my grandparents, then I would drive back to my mom’s. So, I told my dad what I wanted to do, and he got angry with me.

He told me that the right thing to do would be to suck it up. But he said if I wanted to, I could. So, I spent all afternoon and evening with my dad, stepmom, and grandparents. When my grandparents went to bed, I told my dad I was leaving.

He told me that my stepmom had just bought food for lunch. So, I asked if he wanted me to stay the extra night. But he said he guessed it was okay for me to go.

Anyway, I packed all my stuff up to go back to my mom’s. I was walking out the door, and he got all angry again. He called me a selfish brat and said that I hate his family.

He said my stepmom is absolutely angry with me because she bought food, and me leaving was disrespectful. He then told me to just go. He slammed the door and went back inside. So I left. AITA?

