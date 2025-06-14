Dad Let His Daughters Go Ahead And Play Out Their Slap Fight, But His Wife Thinks That Was The Wrong Choice

If you grew up with siblings, you know full well how much fighting there is in any situation.

Even the best of sib friends are gonna go out it sometimes.

The question is, how much is too much?

AITAH for not breaking up my daughter’s fight?

There’s two peas in a pod going at it at home.

My wife and I (32F&32M) have 11 year old twin daughters. Most of the time they get along but of course there are the occasional arguments. Lately though it seems like every **** day. Usually my wife’s the one who sees the arguments first hand since she’s a sahm but I’ve seen some too. It’s the same routine, they argue about something, threaten to hit each other, me or my wife separate them, then it’s back and forth pettiness. My solution to this was finally giving each of them their own room but my wife doesn’t want to give up her “craft room” yet.

Then came the “big one:”

Earlier a little after I got home from work my daughters started arguing again, my wife was closer to them so she started to deescalate it but then asked me to go. I went and talked to them, they stopped arguing and I walked away. A few minutes later my wife is yelling that they’re “fighting” and asking me to stop them. I go and really they’re just slapping each other’s arms and I just let them at it. If they were fist fighting maybe it’d be a different story but I figured it could be therapeutic for them, my parents let me and my siblings fight sometimes. Once they tired themselves out I checked on them and the three of us talked and they were besties again but my wife is annoyed that I let them fight.

So, is this normal, or over the line?

I can see her perspective but at the same time this was a normal thing for me when I was a kid. AITAH?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

Most people were like, “yeah, that’s just how it goes.”

What’s going on with this “craft room?”

Seriously, they’re heading into adolescence, they need their own space.

Yeah, give ’em their own rooms.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.