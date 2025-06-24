Boyfriend Made Plans With A Friend To Eat Sushi, But His Girlfriend Got Upset When He Refused To Get Korean BBQ Instead

Sushi, Korean BBQ, what does it really matter?

A lot when it comes to the relationship in this story!

Imagine making plans with a friend to eat out and then inviting your girlfriend to join you.

Would you switch restaurants just because your girlfriend wanted to eat somewhere else, or would you stick with the restaurant you and your friend wanted to eat at?

Let’s see how the couple in this story handles this situation.

AITA For not changing a restaurant location for my gf? Context we’re both in our late twenties. So basically we have a mutual friend who I was supposed to meet with one on one for sushi, and he’s one of our best friends. The plan was for me and him to go out for dinner and then bar hop a little bit. However, we decided to invite our gfs too. Unfortunately, they had to postpone but my gf and I still went to sushi with our other friend.

His girlfriend didn’t want to eat there twice.

Now, our original friend (keep in mind it was originally just going to be us two) was gonna meet with us today at the same restaurant and he’s been wanting to go to this place for a long while. My gf, having already eaten sushi last week, wanted to go to KBBQ instead. I pointed out that it really wouldn’t be fair to our friend to just change places when he made it clear he wanted the sushi place almost a month ago.

They’re arguing about more than just a restaurant.

She started asking in annoyance why it was such a big deal to ask my friend to change places. And I responded that it seemed like a bad move to switch places on him on such short notice given how much he wanted to try the other place and this was originally supposed to just be me and him. Also what ties into this story, she was supposed to come to my place for the evening but she was exhausted and didn’t have it in her to drive and responded with “sure no worries” and she asked if I wanted to come over, but I was pretty tired too to drive. She then tried to say it was about me and her spending time together and felt sad I wouldn’t drive to her place, but then I noted that she could’ve still came to my place but I understood that she was exhausted.

He suggested a couple compromises.

I then tried to compromise with suggesting she and i go to KBBQ yesterday (it’s relatively equidistant and wouldn’t have been a big drive for either of us, and I decided that if I myself made a few budget cuts, I could afford both sushi and kbbq) or Saturday just us two before I do my other obligations for my family. But she wasn’t happy with that and said “you’re trying to compromise but it’s just not working.” And I said “let’s try focusing our energy on a different day where we can spend time together and go to the place you’d like”

She seems really upset.

However, she didn’t talk with me for the rest of the day and she sent a text to me early this morning that said to enjoy my dinner with our friend and that she was still really upset and sad but wanted to talk about this after my meetup with our friend. Am I really the jerk for not changing restaurants from the get go?

I think it’s about more than the restaurant. He really needs to talk to her and see what’s up.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the girlfriend a “spoiled brat.”

Another person calls the girlfriend “exhausting.”

Hopefully they can work this out.

This person thinks the girlfriend is “entitled and ridiculous.”

Another person thinks the girlfriend sounds “immature.”

This has to be about more than just sushi.

She sounds like she needs to get something off her chest.

