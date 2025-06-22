He Refused To Defy His Lease Agreement By Allowing Her Dog Inside, So She Accused Him Of Being A Bad Friend

People often assume that close friendships come with unlimited flexibility.

AITA for not letting my friend bring her dog to my apartment even though she says it helps with her anxiety? So I (26M) live in a small one-bedroom apartment that doesn’t allow pets. It’s a strict part of my lease, and while I personally love animals, I don’t want to risk any issues with my landlord.

My close friend (28F) has a small dog that she brings almost everywhere. She recently got very into the idea of her dog being an “emotional support animal” — not officially registered or anything, but she says it helps with her anxiety. I respect that, but she’s started assuming it’s okay to bring the dog to my place. A few days ago, we planned a movie night at mine.

I reminded her to leave the dog at home, and she got annoyed, saying that if I were a real friend, I’d understand that her dog is basically her “therapy.” I told her I understand she’s struggling, but I could literally be evicted if my landlord finds out. She said that was “dramatic” and that “no one would know.”

I ended up canceling the movie night, and she hasn’t responded to my messages since. Mutual friends are split — some say it’s my apartment, my rules. Others say I could have made an exception just this once, especially since it helps her. I don’t want to be insensitive to mental health stuff, but I also don’t want to lose my home. AITA?

