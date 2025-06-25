He Thought He Planned A Casual Day Of Snacks And Wandering, But He Was Blindsided When His Girlfriend Accused Him Of Being Selfish

Simple plans between a couple can spiral into something much more complicated when emotions are running high.

One boyfriend thought he was treating his girlfriend to a special day, but it soon became clear that she saw the day as a series of letdowns.

Read on for the full story.

AITA Ordered a hot dog for myself My girlfriend is losing her mind over this, and it seems ridiculous to me. She has been sick for two weeks and was recovering. I offered to take her out to brunch.

But when plans changed, he tried to be flexible.

She slept in past brunch hours, so I said, “Okay, let’s go to this restaurant we wanted to try instead.” She said it was too far, that she was still dizzy, but she wanted to go out. I offered a gelato or fry place nearby.

He did his best to do what he could for his girlfriend.

I picked her up and drove there. Then I asked if she was sure she was hungry, and said we could get something for later if not. She said only a little, so let’s get gelato. I bought us gelato, and then she decided she wanted a sandwich at Starbucks, so I took her there.

Their outing continued.

I gave her a $5 gift card I had to pay and grabbed a drink, which left a few dollars leftover. She paid the rest. Afterward, we walked around a shopping area for about two hours. I saw a seafood place that had a pretty good deal for a hot dog, fries, and a drink for $5.

All seemed well enough…

I asked her if she wanted anything, and she looked at the menu and said no. We then shared fries while I ate a hot dog. After that, I took her to the supermarket to get stuff for later and dropped her off, as I was very tired and had been up early.

But on the day after, it was clear his girlfriend had a very different understanding of what had transpired the day before.

She melted down the next day, saying I promised brunch and lunch and then backed out. That I asked her if she was hungry because I had no intention of buying her food. That I forced her to buy my drink. That I didn’t buy her anything when she was hungry and ate in front of her. (She never said she was hungry and had eaten twice already, and said she wasn’t hungry to begin with.)

There was one part of the day that particularly upset her.

The hot dog especially—she is making a big deal about that. That I don’t care about her, should have taken her somewhere else, I am so selfish, etc. It’s so crazy to me. She said she didn’t want anything, and it was a good deal. I’m not leaving anything out. This is exactly as it went down. I didn’t even know she was upset until the next day. AITA?

Who’s really at fault here?

Let’s let Reddit decide.

Sick or not, it’s her responsibility to communicate.

Or maybe he could have worked harder to make things easier for his girlfriend.

Maybe the real culprit here is mismatched expectations.

Above all, couples need proper communication.

He thought he was being flexible and considerate, but she ended up feeling dismissed and overlooked.

In the end, both walked away unsatisfied with the day.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.