He Told His Wife He’d Make Some Sacrifices While She Tries To Lose Weight, But She Doesn’t Think It’s Enough

It’s always tough when one person in a relationship is trying to lose weight…and the other person doesn’t really need to.

It can lead to some serious strain!

That’s what this guy is going through and he took to Reddit to ask if he’s doing anything wrong.

Read on to get all the details.

AITA for not be more active/present in my wife’s journey to lose weight? “My wife had back to back pregnancies over the past two years with the second pregnancy being a twin.

His wife is going through a tough time.

If you have kids, then you know how being pregnant CHANGES a woman’s body and it can take years to recover. Ever since giving birth to our twins, my wife has been very insecure about her body. Simply put, she doesn’t like how she looks. I know this and can honestly say, I’ve never been critical about how she looks, even before the pregnancy, not once. I have no problem with her looks, not one bit, she’ll always be pretty in my eyes. In the beginning of this year, she started getting back to working out and just couple weeks ago decided to join an online nutrition program that helps her eat better. I was 100% onboard with everything because I know this is very important to her. I want her to succeed and start loving herself more. However, she thinks I’m not active or present enough in her weight loss journey. I’m just on the sidelines cheering and she feels like she’s in it alone.

Hmmm…

She said I’ve not shown any active interest in her progress and only listens when she shared her learnings, never directly ask her about anything relating to working out or eating healthy. She said she expected me to show support by also start eating the same food as her and also start paying more attention to my body (I’m not fat nor skinny, just an average build with average BMI). Honestly, I was kind of mad when I heard this and told her I’ve been nothing but supportive. I just don’t want to eat too healthy (by her standards) because it’s kinda boring and I’d like to have some not-so-healthy meals from time to time. Then there were a lot of back-and-forth of me not understanding her point, my attitude is bad, etc. I decided to keep quiet and just left the room to do other chores and calm down a bit. When I came back from taking the trash out, I saw her crying.

He tried to make her feel better.

I felt bad and went over to hug her and told her I’ll start eating healthier with her but please don’t take away my favorite food, which I’ll usually have once or twice a week for breakfast (it’s around 650 kcal). I thought my response was appropriate, I took a step in the direction that she wanted and just have one minor request. This was also said in a non-confrontational, apologetic, all I want is peace type voice. I was trying to be cute with that “please done take away” line. Then she hit me with “Don’t you think I would also want to have that?” “What makes you think I won’t want the same thing? But I can’t” “If it’s such a sacrifice for you, I’d rather you not”, etc.

They’re not on the same page…

And now I’m MAD, I told her I thought this is a step in the right direction, why can’t she just appreciate this decision and we can all be in this together. Her response was “Why are you getting so worked up over this food?” I honestly couldn’t see what I did wrong, especially our last conversation. The decision I made felt right but she told me my “attitude” was wrong. AITA?”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about this.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

These two might want to think about getting a counselor…just a thought…

Because things are escalating quickly.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.