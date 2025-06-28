He Told Kids To Stop Riding Bikes On His Driveway, But One Of His Neighbors Got Upset About It

I can see both sides of the problem going on in this story from Reddit.

AITA For Stopping Kids From Riding Their Bikes? “My wife and I live on a (UK) new build site. We have a shared drive way that we share with 3 other homes, each with small drive ways coming off of them. It’s a quiet little cul-de-sac with our garden at the very end of it. This week 5 kids have suddenly started riding their bikes up and down this shared drive way. Didn’t think much of it at first but they started testing their brakes by cycling as fast they could towards our garden.

They break and try to get as close to it as possible without going over. Due to our house shape this also means they get close to our living room window; some of the kids were stopping to watch our TV before cycling back up to go again. This started to feel like an invasion of our privacy so I asked them if they would play elsewhere. They cycled off and shouted arguments back, usual kid stuff. When I saw them doing it again today I went out and asked them again to go elsewhere and reminded them that the driveway was not a public road but is actually owned by us and the three other houses (the kids do not live in any of these houses). They nodded and rode off. I spotted them talking to a nearby neighbour (not part of the shared drive) so went over to chat.

After asking if any of the kids were hers, she immediately got aggressive. She confirmed 2 of the kids were hers and started telling me it was fine for her kids to ride the bikes down our shared drive. I tried to explain that it’s not part of the public road but she told me I was wrong and that the kids are allowed to play there. She told me she had previously lived on a shared access driveway and that I was wrong, her kids could go down them if they want to. She told me they weren’t bothering anyone and that I was just being “one of those neighbours”. I tried to remain calm and reason with her but she was dismissive of me throughout our conversation and told me I was being the problem. Eventually she said she would tell the kids to not play down there. I thanked her and said I hoped she had a good day but I’ve been mad about the interaction ever since. Was I in the wrong? AITA?”

