Boyfriend Was Excited His Girlfriend Wanted To Join Him At The Gym, But Now Everything Has To Be Her Way Or She Gets Upset

Getting in shape is important for feeling good about yourself and staying healthy.

What would you do if your girlfriend wanted to come with you to the gym, but when you added her to your membership, she complained about how it was going.

That is what the boyfriend in this story is dealing with, so he feels like she should get her own membership so they can work out on their own, and she got offended.

AITA for telling my (20M) girlfriend (21F) that I don’t want a shared gym membership? So, I have been going to the gym around 5 days a week for 2.5 years now. Sometimes I go solo, and regularly I ask a friend to go together. My girlfriend wasn’t really into fitness like me, and even when she did join me (with a day pass) she would quickly want to go home because she didn’t want to anymore.

But recently she has started become more aware of the fact that she wants to lose weight and get fitter, and I completely support it, even though I already like her the way she is, don’t get me wrong. So, I have a ‘basic’ model gym membership, which gets you unlimited access to the gym. But since she wanted to go too, we decided I would get a premium membership, which would allow me to invite one friend everyday to come with me. This gym also has several locations in our area. So day 1, we would go to the gym together, and she already tells me she doesn’t want to go to the gym location I prefer the most. So we go to another location nearby. When we workout, she mostly does cardio on the treadmill and Stairmaster, and I do weights.

Day 2, my school finishes at 2:30, her work at 4:00, so she wanted to go to the gym at 04:30, even though i prefer going in the evening, after relaxing a bit and eating a good meal for energy. We still went at 04:30 but what I realized, is she gets annoyed quickly when my workout isn’t done as quick as hers, because she does cardio and I do weights. So I tell her it annoys me because I am the one inviting her with my membership, even though she offered to pay the extra costs. Day 3. Same thing. And I call her to tell her, that if she only goes gym for cardio, and maybe lifting weights once a week, its better to switch to the in-between-membership, where I can invite someone once a week. And the other days we could go skating or paddle for cardio. Even though I told her in the past I don’t really do cardio because I’m focused on gaining weight.

She gets really mad because I am not ‘prioritizing her’ even though I just wanted to find a solution where we both wouldn’t feel like we are pressuring each other. Am I in the wrong here? Because I’m feeling guilty since she really wants to workout, but I also feel like she is getting mad at me for not wanting to do it exactly how she wants, even though I changed my membership for her and change my training time, location and duration. Am I being selfish?

